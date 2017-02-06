Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,000
Invoice$33,991
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechUniversal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)188.3 in, 189.6 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3726 lbs, 3705 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars