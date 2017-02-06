2018 Infiniti Q50 Specs

2018 Infiniti Q50 2.0t LUXE RWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,000
  • Invoice
    $33,991
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.3 in, 189.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3726 lbs, 3705 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars