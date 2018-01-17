2018 Hyundai Sonata
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$23,700
-
Invoice
$22,455
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
28 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
HD Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Remote Trunk Release,
Hands-Free Liftgate,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Lane Departure Warning,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
110.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
191.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3250 lbs
Other Details