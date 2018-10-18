Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,600
-
Invoice$31,025
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechRemote Engine Start, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)110.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)193.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4178 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD