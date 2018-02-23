Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,000
-
Invoice$24,854
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)164 in
-
Height,Overall (in)61 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3256 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD