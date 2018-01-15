2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
Pricing
-
MSRP
$24,950
-
Invoice
$24,117
Fuel
-
Plug-In Electric/Gas
-
MPG
52 MPG
-
MPGe
119
-
Battery Range (mi)
29
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
HD Radio,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Hands-Free Liftgate,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
176 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
56.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3318 lbs
Other Details