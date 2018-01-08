2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
Pricing
-
MSRP
$27,550
-
Invoice
$26,311
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG
55 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-
Tech
Remote Engine Start,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
HID headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Hands-Free Liftgate,
Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Stability Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Driver Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
176 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
56.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3115 lbs
Other Details