Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,900
Invoice$21,940
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechHands-Free Liftgate, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)179.9 in
Height,Overall (in)56.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3131 lbs, 3109 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars