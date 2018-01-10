Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$15,995
Invoice$15,601
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG32 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.6 in
Length,Overall (in)172.6 in
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2679 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars