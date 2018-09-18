Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,270
Invoice$30,421
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Pickup BoxBed Liner
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechCruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)125.2 in
Height,Overall (in)70.2 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact