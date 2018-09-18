2018 Honda Ridgeline

2018 Honda Ridgeline Sport 2WD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,270
  • Invoice
    $30,421

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Pickup Box
    Bed Liner

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    125.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.2 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact