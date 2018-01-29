2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot Touring AWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,870
  • Invoice
    $40,089

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    9-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Seat Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Entertainment System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4303 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD