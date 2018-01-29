Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$43,870
Invoice$40,089
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission9-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Seat Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Entertainment System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111 in
Length,Overall (in)194.5 in
Height,Overall (in)70.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4303 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD