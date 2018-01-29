Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$47,470
-
Invoice$43,372
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofDual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioRear Seat Audio Controls, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Entertainment System
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsRear Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Heated Rear Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111 in
-
Length,Overall (in)194.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4317 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD