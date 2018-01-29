2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot Elite AWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $47,470
  • Invoice
    $43,372

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Rear Seat Audio Controls, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Entertainment System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Rear Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Heated Rear Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4317 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD