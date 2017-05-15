Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,960
Invoice$31,050
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 9-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechCruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)118.1 in
Length,Overall (in)203.2 in
Height,Overall (in)69.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4440 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Minivans