2018 Honda Odyssey Specs

2018 Honda Odyssey Elite Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $46,770
  • Invoice
    $42,734
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    10-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, CD Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, MP3 Player, Entertainment System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    118.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    203.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4593 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans