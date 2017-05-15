Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$46,770
-
Invoice$42,734
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission10-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleMinivans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, CD Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, MP3 Player, Entertainment System
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors
-
TechHands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)118.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)203.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)69.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4593 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification2WD Minivans