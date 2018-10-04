Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,870
Invoice$21,268
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.8 in
Length,Overall (in)169.1 in
Height,Overall (in)63.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3062 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD