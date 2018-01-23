Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$34,050
Invoice$31,949
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechCargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
Length,Overall (in)180.6 in
Height,Overall (in)66.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3512 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD