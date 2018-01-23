2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
Pricing
MSRP
$33,400
Invoice
$32,029
Fuel
Plug-In Electric/Gas
MPG
42 MPG
MPGe
110
Battery Range (mi)
47
Basics
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
HD Radio,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
Premium Sound System
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tech
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Telematics,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Remote Trunk Release,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Lane Departure Warning,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
108.3 in
Length,Overall (in)
192.7 in
Height,Overall (in)
58.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
4052 lbs
Other Details