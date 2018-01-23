2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,400
  • Invoice
    $32,029

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    42 MPG
  • MPGe
    110
  • Battery Range (mi)
    47

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4052 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    7
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars