2018 Honda Civic Type R
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$34,100
-
Invoice
$31,645
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
25 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Telematics,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Navigation System,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Remote Engine Start,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
179.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
56.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3117 lbs
Other Details