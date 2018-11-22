Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,100
Invoice$22,387
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG32 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)182.8 in
Height,Overall (in)55.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2906 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars