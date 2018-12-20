2018 Honda Civic Si Coupe
Pricing
-
MSRP
$24,100
-
Invoice
$22,387
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
32 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Telematics,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety Features
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights,
Stability Control,
Traction Control
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
177.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
54.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2889 lbs
Other Details