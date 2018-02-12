Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$19,640
Invoice$18,258
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG34 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)182.3 in
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2751 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars