Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,600
-
Invoice$20,072
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG35 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechRemote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2849 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars