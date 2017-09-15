2018 Honda Civic Hatchback
Pricing
-
MSRP
$22,450
-
Invoice
$20,859
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
32 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,
CVT Transmission,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Back-Up Camera,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety Features
Child Safety Locks,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
177.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
56.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2937 lbs
Other Details