2018 Honda Civic Hatchback

2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport CVT
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,450
  • Invoice
    $20,859

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    32 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    177.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2937 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars