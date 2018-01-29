Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,625
Invoice$21,947
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG35 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechRemote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)176.9 in
Height,Overall (in)54.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2900 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars