2018 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0T Manual

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,310
  • Invoice
    $27,721

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3298 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars