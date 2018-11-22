2018 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0T Auto
Pricing
-
MSRP
$30,310
-
Invoice
$27,721
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
10-Speed A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration,
Satellite Radio,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Cruise Control,
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Remote Engine Start,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Lane Departure Warning,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
111.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
192.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3298 lbs,
3377 lbs
Other Details