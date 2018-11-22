2018 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0T Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,310
  • Invoice
    $27,721

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    10-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3298 lbs, 3377 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars