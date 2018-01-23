2018 Honda Accord Sedan
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$30,970
-
Invoice
$28,323
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
33 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player,
Premium Sound System
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Navigation System,
Remote Engine Start,
Keyless Start,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Traction Control,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Lane Departure Warning,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Power Passenger Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Seat Memory,
Power Driver Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
111.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
192.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3219 lbs
Other Details