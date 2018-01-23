2018 Honda Accord Sedan Specs

2018 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L Navi CVT

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,970
  • Invoice
    $28,323
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    33 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation System, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3219 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars