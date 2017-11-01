The 2018 Hennessey Ford Raptor 6x6 at SEMA: Over-the-top badassery

At SEMA the specialty manufacturer Hennessey debuted the 2018 Ford Raptor 6x6. You know, when four wheel just aren't enough.

The $349,000 price tag includes the donor 2018 Raptor four-door truck and adds a twin-turbo engine spitting out 605 horsepower and 622 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to hustle this monster from 0 to 60 miles an hour in 4.9 seconds. Not bad for something that is too large to park in most underground garages.

The rear axles still lock to provide better traction in dirty situations, but the VelociRaptor has 10 inches of ground clearance over a stock Raptor. Wheel size is upped to 20 inches, wearing Toyo Open Country rubber. Aesthetic goodies include special front and rear bumpers, a roll bar and all the LED lights you could ever need.

There is one option on the VelociRaptor: a $22,000 upgraded six-caliper Brembo brake system.

Up until this point, Mercedes-Benz has been the only option for a ridiculous 6x6 vehicle, and it isn't available in the US. Hennessey will make 50 of the gargantuan 6x6 Ford trucks and has already presold a handful.

Watch out, Mercedes, there's another contender for the six-wheel crown.