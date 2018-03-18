2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT
  • MSRP
    $33,100
  • Invoice
    $31,445

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 9-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Power Outlet, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3797 lbs, 3659 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70R17, T135/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle