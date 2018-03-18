Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,100
Invoice$31,445
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 9-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechSteering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Power Outlet, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsRear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.3 in
Length,Overall (in)182.3 in
Height,Overall (in)65.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3797 lbs, 3659 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.6
Spare Tire SizeT125/70R17, T135/70R16
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle