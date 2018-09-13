2018 GMC Canyon 4WD Ext Cab 128.3" All Terrain

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,700
  • Invoice
    $33,915

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Doors
    2

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    128.30 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.30 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R16