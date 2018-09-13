2018 GMC Canyon 4WD Ext Cab 128.3" All Terrain
Pricing
-
MSRP
$35,700
-
Invoice
$33,915
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
19 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Trucks
-
Doors
2
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
WiFi Hotspot
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Telematics,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Cruise Control,
Remote Engine Start,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Front Reading Lamps,
Navigation from Telematics,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Daytime Running Lights,
Tow Hooks
-
Air Bags
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Sliding Rear Window,
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Power Passenger Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
128.30 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
70.30 in
Other Details