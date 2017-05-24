Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,935
Invoice$30,495
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Doors4
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)140.50 in
Height,Overall (in)70.60 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R16