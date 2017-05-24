2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon 2WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLE
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,935
  • Invoice
    $30,495

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    140.50 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.60 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R16