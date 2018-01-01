2018 Freightliner Sprinter Cargo Van

2018 Freightliner Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 170" Extended RWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $44,910
  • Invoice
    $41,766

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Diesel Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    170.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    105.7 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size