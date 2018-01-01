2018 Freightliner Sprinter Cargo Van
Pricing
MSRP
$44,910
Invoice
$41,766
Fuel
Basics
Engine
Turbocharged,
V6 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
5-Speed A/T,
A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Steel Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Tech
Back-Up Camera,
Engine Immobilizer,
Intermittent Wipers,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Power Windows
Seats
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
170.3 in
Height,Overall (in)
105.7 in
Other Details