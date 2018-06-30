Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,195
Invoice$37,984
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)148 in, 147.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)82.4 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)25
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size