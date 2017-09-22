2018 Ford Super Duty F-550 DRW

2018 Ford Super Duty F-550 DRW XLT 4WD Crew Cab 179" WB 60"
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $49,880
  • Invoice
    $47,136

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    10 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    179 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    81.8 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.5, 40
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size