Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$49,880
Invoice$47,136
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine10 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechBluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)179 in
Height,Overall (in)81.8 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.5, 40
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size