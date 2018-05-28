Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,295
-
Invoice$24,157
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG42 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechKeyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)191.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3615 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars