2018 Ford Fusion Energi

2018 Ford Fusion Energi SE FWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,305
  • Invoice
    $31,473

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    42 MPG
  • MPGe
    97
  • Battery Range (mi)
    21

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3913 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars