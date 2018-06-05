Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,305
Invoice$31,473
Fuel
FuelPlug-In Electric/Gas
MPG42 MPG
MPGe97
Battery Range (mi)21
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)191.8 in
Height,Overall (in)58 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3913 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars