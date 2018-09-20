2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus ST Hatch
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,170
  • Invoice
    $24,038

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3223 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars