Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,170
Invoice$24,038
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)171.7 in
Height,Overall (in)58.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3223 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars