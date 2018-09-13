Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$19,245
-
Invoice$18,378
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG31 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 3 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2989 lbs, 2960 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars