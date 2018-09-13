2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus SE Sedan
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $19,245
  • Invoice
    $18,378

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 3 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2989 lbs, 2960 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars