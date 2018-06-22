Full Specs
MSRP$30,285
Invoice$29,226
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
Length,Overall (in)201.8 in
Height,Overall (in)68 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4439 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD