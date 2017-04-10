Andrew Krok

Cars are Andrew's jam, as is strawberry. He started his auto-industry career working as a photographer and social media coordinator for Fluid MotorUnion, a prominent aftermarket parts fabrication garage for late-model European vehicles. That led to a job writing freelance features for "Total 911: The Porsche Magazine." His most recent job prior to CNET was Senior Writer for Web2Carz.com, where he helped tweak and develop the buying-and-selling site's editorial department, which brings us to today. One day, he'll buy the 1988 911 SC of his dreams. One day. See full bio

2018 Ford Explorer: Minor updates to tech and aesthetics

2018 Ford Explorer: Minor updates to tech and aesthetics

The Ford Explorer is one of the quintessential SUVs, ever since it hit the market in 1991. Ford gave its ute a mid-cycle refresh for the 2016 model year, but for 2018, it's giving it a little more love.

There are a few aesthetic changes in store for the 2018 Explorer. You might not be able to tell at first, but there are some slight tweaks to the front and rear fascia. The grille is new, as is the fog lamp assembly. The most powerful engine also receives four tailpipes. Five new wheel designs are available, as well.

The 2018 Explorer will also offer four new paint colors -- cinnamon glaze (yum), burgundy velvet tinted clearcoat, platinum dune tricoat and blue metallic.

2018-ford-explorer-1.jpgEnlarge Image

It'll take a keen eye to find all the changes on the 2018 Explorer.

 Ford

But the real interesting stuff lies within. The 2018 Explorer now has an optional 4G LTE connection, with a Wi-Fi hotspot that can support up to 10 devices as far as 50 feet away from the vehicle, which is the same system included in the new Expedition. That connection will also enable owners to start, lock, unlock and locate their Explorers using the FordPass app.

Safety tech rides shotgun on this mild refresh. There's a new Safe and Smart Package that adds a truckload of active and passive safety systems. It includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, automatic high beams and rain-sensing wipers.

The Explorer's powertrains remain unchanged. There's a base 3.5-liter V6, which puts out 290 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. The midrange offering is a 2.3-liter turbocharged I4 good for 280 horsepower and 310 torques. If you really want to hustle, there's a 3.5-liter, turbocharged V6. Output on that bad boy is 365 horsepower and 350 pound-feet.

The 2018 Ford Explorer goes on sale this fall. Like the current Explorer, it will be built at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Illinois.

2018 Ford Explorer shows that a little... See full gallery
1 - 6 of 8
 

Discuss: 2018 Ford Explorer

Conversation powered by Livefyre