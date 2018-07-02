Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$57,485
-
Invoice$54,899
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 10-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesAdjustable Pedals, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
Seats3rd Row Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)131.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)221.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)76.2 in
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)33.5, 30
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size