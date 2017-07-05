Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$19,000
Invoice$26,647
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs, Crossovers
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechCruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Cargo Shade, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)99.2 in
Length,Overall (in)161.3 in
Height,Overall (in)65.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3360 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.6
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD