2018 Ford EcoSport Specs

2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $19,000
  • Invoice
    $26,647
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs, Crossovers
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Cargo Shade, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    99.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    161.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3360 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.6
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD