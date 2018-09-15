2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid

2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,275
  • Invoice
    $26,048

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    40 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    173.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3640 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.5
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars