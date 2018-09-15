Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,275
-
Invoice$26,048
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG40 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)173.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)63.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3640 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars