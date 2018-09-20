2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition AWD
Pricing
-
MSRP
$23,890
-
Invoice
$23,634
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
24 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Cruise Control,
Remote Engine Start,
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
167.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
63.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2967 lbs
Other Details