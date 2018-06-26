Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,995
Invoice$26,867
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)90.9 in
Length,Overall (in)159.6 in
Height,Overall (in)48.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2476 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters