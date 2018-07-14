2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey SXT AWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,195
  • Invoice
    $28,207

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4327 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD