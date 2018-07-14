Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,195
Invoice$28,207
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechTrip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.8 in
Length,Overall (in)192.4 in
Height,Overall (in)66.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4327 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD