2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad FWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,895
  • Invoice
    $26,998

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    236 lbs, 3907 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD