Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,895
Invoice$26,998
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Cloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
Seats3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.8 in
Length,Overall (in)192.4 in
Height,Overall (in)66.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)236 lbs, 3907 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD