It shouldn't be too much of a surprise that Dodge is taking the wraps off of a high-powered Durango SRT at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. After all, Dodge has made quite a name for itself stuffing in an absurd amount of power into its vehicles to yield lots of tire smoking fun. If you want proof, look at the regular Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT models, the 707-horsepower Hellcats and the upcoming Demon. Knowing that, a SRT-prepared Durango isn't too much of a stretch.

Like the other base SRT models, the 2018 Durango SRT is powered by the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine producing 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission with launch control and rev-matching for manual downshifts routes power to all four wheels helping to get the 5,510-pound vehicle to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. Covering the quarter mile takes 12.9 seconds, which is a certified National Hot Rod Association number.

There's also little doubt that the Durango SRT won't sound like a proper member of the family with the 392 cubic-inch engine barking through an exhaust system tuned to sing a burbling note similar to the Charger SRT.

Enlarge Image FCA US LLC

Sharper handling comes courtesy of suspension upgrades including Bilstein active dampers, stiffer springs and thicker antiroll bars. To slow the rig, a Brembo brake system with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers gets installed. The entire package rides on standard 20-inch Pirelli Scorpion Verde all-season tires, but customers can opt for the available Pirelli P Zero three-season tires if they desire more stick.

A SRT seven-mode drive system is also exclusive to the Durango SRT to tailor the engine mapping, gearbox performance, steering and four-wheel drive system to a variety of situations. For normal driving, the default Street mode returns a comfortable ride and relaxed drivetrain performance. The Sport and Track settings deliver quicker transmission shift, tighter handling, route more power to the rear wheels and loosen the grip of the stability control system for spirited driving.

Being a full-size SUV, the Durango SRT remains very capable with a max towing capacity of 8,600 pounds.

The Durango SRT's menacing performance is backed by more menacing looks with a new hood featuring functional air ducts, more aggressive fascias, mesh grille, wheel flares, rocker panels and "392" fender badges. The cabin gets a hand-wrapped dashboard, silver accent stitching, SRT flat-bottom steering wheel and Nappa leather seats with suede inserts.

On the tech side of things, there's a new design for the configurable 7-inch digital instrument gauge cluster, while the Uconnect system boasts an 8.4-inch center touchscreen capable of running both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation and the SRT Performance Pages system. A BeatsAudio premium sound system with nine speakers, subwoofer and 506-watt amplifier is standard.

Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, forward collision warning with crash mitigation and adaptive cruise control with stop are all available as options.

Enlarge Image FCA US LLC

Look for the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT to arrive in showrooms at the end the year. It's a bit of wait, but with other full-size SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia not offering high performance trim levels, sitting tight may be your only option if you're looking for a hot rod ute. That is unless you're willing to pony up big money for the $93,850 Mercedes-Benz GLS550 or $121,400 Mercedes-AMG GLS63.

Pricing details will be available closer to launch, but it's likely a safe bet that the Durango SRT won't be commanding Mercedes-level prices.