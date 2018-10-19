Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,995
Invoice$34,404
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechBluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)120.2 in
Length,Overall (in)198.4 in
Height,Overall (in)58.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4264 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars