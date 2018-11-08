2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,995
  • Invoice
    $32,156

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    120.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    198.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4188 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars