Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,995
Invoice$32,156
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechSteering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)120.2 in
Length,Overall (in)198.4 in
Height,Overall (in)58.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4188 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars