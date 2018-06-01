Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$64,295
Invoice$62,140
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SuspensionActive Suspension
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechHID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)116.2 in
Length,Overall (in)197.5 in
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4448 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars