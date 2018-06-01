2018 Dodge Challenger

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody RWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $64,295
  • Invoice
    $62,140

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Supercharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    116.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4448 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars